Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal three-way crash in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal three-way vehicle crash on Saturday in Gretna. The incident occurred in the area of Highway 6 and Bryan Street at around 6:11 p.m.

According to deputies, upon arrival it was discovered that a Ford T-Roadster being operated by 47-year-old Steve Hartman of Gretna collided with another vehicle driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Hoskins of Wayne. The collision resulted in damage to a vehicle operated by 49-year-old Tracy Cunningham of Lucas, Texas.

Hartman, the sole occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Cunningham and Hoskins were both uninjured in the collision. Passengers in the other vehicles were also uninjured.

The South Metro Response team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

This incident is still under investigation.

