Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 44
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 44 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,118. The number of deaths in the community remains at 15.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 141
- On Sunday, August 2, the Health Department reported 141 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 10,473 since the outbreak began in March. The total number of new cases for the week ending August 1 was 955 compared to 910 for the previous week. The positivity test rate was 11.1% for the week compared to 9.4% for the previous week
- The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 6,824 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.
