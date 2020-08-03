Advertisement

City seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Madsen's Billards
Madsen's Billards(Abbie Petersen)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, 4700 Dudley Street, until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  On Saturday, the business failed to comply with an order by the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to close for 24 hours.  The order was issued because of numerous violations of the DHM.

The Lincoln Municipal Code authorizes the Health Director to order the closure of any business for the purpose of controlling communicable diseases.  Health Director Pat Lopez said LLCHD has received numerous allegations of DHM violations at Madsen’s. On July 29, LLCHD staff  met in person with Madsen’s management and provided the current DHM along with information on how the business could comply.  LLCHD continued to receive additional allegations of DHM violations between July 29 and 31. 

The DHM states that the City Attorney “may institute injunctive or other appropriate civil proceedings necessary to obtain compliance or to abate any nuisance resulting from violations of this Order.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Forecast

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant early-week weather conditions will give way to warmer-and-more humid weather as the week wears on...with isolated 'storm chances and high temperatures back in the 90s expected later in the week and into the weekend.

News

City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 48 minutes ago
City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Latest News

News

Phelps County Deputy acquitted on child abuse, assault charges

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A Phelps County deputy has been cleared of child abuse and assault charges.

News

Stolen gun, drugs found following motorcycle pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating several controlled substances and a stolen handgun at the conclusion of a pursuit in Hamilton County.

Can Care-A-Van

Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van as Superior & Sutton smash goals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday was a successful day in Superior and Sutton for the 33rd Annual Can Care-a-Van.

News

Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a monthly survey of business leaders released Monday.

News

Salt Creek Levee Trail near Haymarket to temporarily close Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Salt Creek Levee Trail between Charleston and West “O” streets will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 6.

News

Pinewood Bowl hosts The Beach Boys

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Sunday night, The Beach Boys were in Lincoln playing at the Pinewood Bowl. It was the first concert here locally since the pandemic started.