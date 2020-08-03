Advertisement

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

More pleasant weather is expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s across the state.
By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The work week begins with autumn-like conditions across 10-11 Country.

Unseasonably cool weather will last for one more day...before a warming trend begins and continues for the second-half of the week and especially as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to return to the lower 90s...as dew points head back into the uncomfortable 70s.

Precipitation opportunities will be “sporadic”...with small thunderstorm chances showing up in the forecasts several times between now and Sunday. With this particular weather pattern...the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the overnights and into the early mornings. Plenty of dry time is likely as we head through the next seven days as widespread rainfall is not anticipated...and the most likely location for severe weather is expected to be western Nebraska. With that being said...it is August...and as temperatures and low-level moisture increase...a few isolated strong-to-severe ‘storms will be possible at times.

