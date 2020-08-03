Advertisement

Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van as Superior & Sutton smash goals

Caption
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both Superior and Sutton surpassed their goals in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van on Monday.

Below are results from Monday's Can Care-a-Van.

Superior

Goal: 4,000 lbs of food

Donated: 16,473 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.

Sutton

Goal: 5,000 lbs of food

Donated: 7,145 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.

The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Beatrice, Aurora, Ord and Ainsworth on Tuesday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

