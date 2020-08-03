Hickman Post 105 ends season as champions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It took extra innings on Sunday night, but Hickman Post 105 was determined to end the season with a win. In a tournament hosted by Bennington made up of many Class B powerhouses, Hickman Post 105 defeated Ashland 12-4 in the championship game.

“We knew that we weren’t going to have a spring season and when we found that out, we were like we’re winning it in the summer no matter what. Everybody came out to support, so we knew that we owed it to the community and owed it to ourselves that we just needed to come out and win this one,” said Tyler Monroe, a recent Norris grad.

