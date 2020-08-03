Advertisement

Hickman Post 105 ends season as champions

After having its spring season canceled, Norris' legion team, Hickman Post 105, ends the season as champs
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It took extra innings on Sunday night, but Hickman Post 105 was determined to end the season with a win. In a tournament hosted by Bennington made up of many Class B powerhouses, Hickman Post 105 defeated Ashland 12-4 in the championship game.

“We knew that we weren’t going to have a spring season and when we found that out, we were like we’re winning it in the summer no matter what. Everybody came out to support, so we knew that we owed it to the community and owed it to ourselves that we just needed to come out and win this one,” said Tyler Monroe, a recent Norris grad.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

COVID State Tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
Auburn Post 103 vs Hickman Post 105

Sports

Grand Island boxer returns to the sport after the death of his former coach

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Patrick Johnstone
Toby Juhl stopped boxing six years ago, but has fought three times in 2020.

Sports

Evan Johnson ready to compete at Nebraska Wesleyan

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Johnson excited to begin at Nebraska Wesleyan

Sports

In-state NAIA universities plan to keep football in fall

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Concordia, Doane, and Hastings College plan to play football this fall, despite the NAIA moving its playoffs to the spring.

Latest News

News

NAIA moves football championship to spring

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
NAIA athletics has pushed the fall national championship football game to spring, 2021.

Sports

Sajevic claims fourth Nebraska Amateur championship

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Andy Sajevic wins the 112th Nebraska Amateur, which is his fourth State Am title.

Sports

Pinnacle Bank wins City Tournament title

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) wins the City Legion Tournament with an 8-3 victory over Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X).

Sports

City Legion Tournament Schedule & Scores

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights, scores, & schedule of the American Legion City Tournament.

Sports

Pinnacle Bank Wins City Tournament

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Highlights of Pinnacle Bank's 8-3 win over Union Bank at the City Tournament

News

Waverly volleyball evaluates risks, takes extended break

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Waverly volleyball is cancelling summer workouts until the first day of NSAA practice on August 10th.