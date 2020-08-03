Advertisement

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.
In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.(Source: WABC/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to harm them or their families.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three hospitalized after car vs. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

National

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

News

LFR called out to two-alarm fire at northeast Lincoln warehouse

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Latest News

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Road work to begin between Palymra and Douglas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NDOT said a chip seal project will get underway Tuesday.

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Nebraska blood banks are calling on those who've recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma.