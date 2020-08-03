Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire at northeast Lincoln warehouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue are still on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in northeast Lincoln.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. Sunday at Rexnord Addax, near 60th and Fletcher.

LFR says crews arrived to smoke coming from the building. They found fire inside, and were able to get it extinguished quickly.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said it appears the fire spread up some sort of an exhaust, and caught part of the roof on fire.

No employees were inside at the time.

LFR is still investigating the cause and the amount of damage done.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.