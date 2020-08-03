Advertisement

Lincoln restaurant servers see backlash over city-wide mask mandate

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a tough few months for those in the service industry. Attendance at restaurants is down and those who rely on tips are struggling.

“To have your income impacted so immensely for something out of your control is so hard,” a server at a restaurant in Lincoln said.

But on top of there being fewer customers, therefore less tip money, now some customers are taking their frustrating over the mask mandate out on their servers.

A photo of a receipt from Big Red East, in Lincoln, was circulating around Facebook over the weekend. The customer tipped five cents and wrote “get rid of masks, tips will be bigger,” on the receipt.

"When you go into restaurants and lash out at servers and write mean notes or leave mean tips to undermine them," Ammon said. "You are affecting someone's livelihood, you may be making a political statement, but we're just doing what we're told."

Ammon hasn’t received a tip like that at her job, but said she’s had customers upset over the mask mandate too. She said she wishes customers would remember it’s not their servers decision to require masks.

"It's above my pay grade," Ammon said.

And tipping, or not tipping won’t impact the Directed Health Measure but it will impact your server’s life.

"We're not asking for giant tips," Ammon said. "We're asking for people to be respectful and know we're doing the best we can."

Neither the server who received the tip nor Big Red commented on the story.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln server receives five cent tip because of mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant early-week weather conditions will give way to warmer-and-more humid weather as the week wears on...with isolated 'storm chances and high temperatures back in the 90s expected later in the week and into the weekend.

News

City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 2 hours ago
City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

News

Phelps County Deputy acquitted on child abuse, assault charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A Phelps County deputy has been cleared of child abuse and assault charges.

News

Stolen gun, drugs found following motorcycle pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating several controlled substances and a stolen handgun at the conclusion of a pursuit in Hamilton County.

Can Care-A-Van

Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van as Superior & Sutton smash goals

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday was a successful day in Superior and Sutton for the 33rd Annual Can Care-a-Van.

News

Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a monthly survey of business leaders released Monday.