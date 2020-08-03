Local teen starts Unified Showing, helps kids with special needs show animals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

On Sunday, the Lancaster County Super Fair was wrapping up. This year, things were different, but there was still 4-H. And one local teen used that competition to make her dreams come true while helping others.

Over the last few months, the 16-year-old helped teach local kids with special needs all about showing animals.

What all started as an idea back in September of last year, turned into a life-changing experience for those involved in Unified Showing.

“It was unbelievable, it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. It’s so cool to be able to say you were able to do something for someone else,” said creator Allison Walbrecht.

The non-profit teaches kids and teens how to show livestock. This year, they used lambs.

Pictures show Walbrecht and the kids at her family farm prepping for the Lancaster County Super Fair.

“One of them was crying because they have seen their son grow up and do every single sport, and this is the first time they saw their daughter do something,” said Walbrecht.

There were three kids with three buddies helping them along the way.

Parents 10/11 NOW spoke with tell us there are limited activities this Summer due to COVID-19, but Unified Showing turned things around for them.

“Allison and her volunteer Kaitlyn have just been the highlight of her entire summer,” said Michelle Grieser.

Grieser’s daughter Olivia had a special bond with her lamb Fancy Nancy.

“Just to have Allison and her parents open up their farm and share that with our children and give them an opportunity for them to do something was a possibility,” said Grieser.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.