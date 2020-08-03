LPD investigating a number of shootings over the weekend; unclear if connected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a number of shootings that happened over the weekend, though at this point it’s not clear if they are connected.

On Friday around midnight, officers were dispatched to an area near 30th and Vine Streets for a report of fighting and gunshots. Responding officers spoke with neighbors who said 30 to 50 people were fighting. Neighbors told LPD they heard gunshots and saw people running away. Officers found shell casings in the street, but did not find any damage. Police are asking homeowners in the area to check surveillance video and share information with investigators.

Roughly 30 minutes later at 12:30 a.m.., officers were called back to N 30th Street, just two blocks north of Vine Street, for several gunshots heard in the area. Neighbors told responding officers they heard gunshots and saw cars speeding away. Officers did not find any damage but did find shell casings. LPD said no one was hurt. Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene.

Investigators said at this point it’s unclear if these two shootings are related.

On Sunday, around 2 a.m., officers were called to 13th and O Streets. Investigators heard gunshots and saw cars in the area with bullet holes, along with cars speeding away. Responding officers were able to stop one car, where the driver and a passenger told officers they were near Centennial Mall and saw a group on the street; one car revved their engine and a man in the street fired a gun. The driver told officers they were scared and sped away. LPD reported finding shell cases and unoccupied cars damaged by bullets.

Related: LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall and O Streets

About 30 minutes later, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to 18th and J Streets for a report of gunshots. The 911 caller told dispatchers they heard gunshots and a car speed away. LPD said others in the area said they heard the same gunshots and people leaving. Responding officers did not find any damage.

LPD said in all these cases, they’re asking homeowners and neighbors to review their surveillance footage, then share it with investigators. If you know more about any of these cases, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.