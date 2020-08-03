LPD investigating after home shot at overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a homeowner said their home was shot at during the middle of the night, causing damage.

On Monday, around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd and D Streets for a report of gunshots in the area.

Witnesses told responding officers they heard gunshots and the sound of a car speeding away.

LPD said a 21-year old man had reported that his house had been shot at and responding officers found two windows that had been broken.

Officers said six people were in the home at the time, including three children between 1 to 16-years old. No one was hurt.

LPD asks if you know anything about this incident, to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.