Advertisement

LPD investigating after home shot at overnight

(Gray News)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a homeowner said their home was shot at during the middle of the night, causing damage.

On Monday, around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd and D Streets for a report of gunshots in the area.

Witnesses told responding officers they heard gunshots and the sound of a car speeding away.

LPD said a 21-year old man had reported that his house had been shot at and responding officers found two windows that had been broken.

Officers said six people were in the home at the time, including three children between 1 to 16-years old. No one was hurt.

LPD asks if you know anything about this incident, to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man fires gun inside home; bullet damages corvette in neighbor’s garage

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
A Lincoln man’s corvette was damaged after a his neighbor fired a gun and the bullet went through a wall and into his garage.

News

LPD investigating a number of shootings over the weekend; unclear if connected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laura Halm
Police are asking asking homeowners and neighbors to review their surveillance footage.

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van begins with stops in Superior and Sutton Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

Three hospitalized after car vs. motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

LFR called out to two-alarm fire at northeast Lincoln warehouse

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Road work to begin between Palymra and Douglas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NDOT said a chip seal project will get underway Tuesday.

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Nebraska blood banks are calling on those who've recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma.