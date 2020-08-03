Advertisement

LPD: Man fires gun inside home; bullet damages corvette in neighbor’s garage

(WCJB Staff)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man’s corvette was damaged after a his neighbor fired a gun and the bullet went through a wall and into his garage.

Saturday afternoon, around 1 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a home on 45th and Randolph Streets for a report of a vandalism.

A 61-year-old man said the rear window of his 2008 Chevy Corvette had been broken out while it was parked in the garage.

Responding officers could see the bullet hole through the garage door, they also reported seeing a crow bar that had fallen and smashed the car’s window, causing roughly $3,000 in damage.

LPD said a 33-year-old neighbor told officers that he had friends over the night before and allowed one of them to hold his rifle. He told police while he was out of the room, he heard the rifle discharge and found it had shot through the wall of his home. LPD said the neighbor reported his friend was okay but they did not call police.

Officers said the neighbor’s friend who shot the gun was cited for discharging a firearm in city limits.

