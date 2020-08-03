Mild start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The week will start with a potential top 10/11 day with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points. This is going to be really nice considering what we could have at the beginning of August. Don’t get used to the pleasant conditions though as temperatures should warm up through the week.

Today and Tuesday should be pleasant and mainly dry. High temperatures in the upper 70s are expected which is about ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Rain can’t be completely ruled out today, but the chance is less than 10%. The same goes for Tuesday except the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday night.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as occasional upper level disturbances should move through the area. Temperatures should increase both days with highs in the low to mid 80s expected.

The warming trend looks to continue for Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It should be more humid by then too so it will feel even hotter. The chance of rain for those days is 20% or less.

