Advertisement

Mild start to the week

Mild, below average temperatures expected for the beginning of this week.
Mild, below average temperatures expected for the beginning of this week.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The week will start with a potential top 10/11 day with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points. This is going to be really nice considering what we could have at the beginning of August. Don’t get used to the pleasant conditions though as temperatures should warm up through the week.

Today and Tuesday should be pleasant and mainly dry. High temperatures in the upper 70s are expected which is about ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Rain can’t be completely ruled out today, but the chance is less than 10%. The same goes for Tuesday except the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday night.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as occasional upper level disturbances should move through the area. Temperatures should increase both days with highs in the low to mid 80s expected.

The warming trend looks to continue for Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It should be more humid by then too so it will feel even hotter. The chance of rain for those days is 20% or less.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
Clear and cool Sunday night into Monday with more nice weather expected by Monday afternoon.

Forecast

Cool temperatures to start the week, warming up late this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly sunny with cool and comfortable conditions expected on Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Cooler and comfortable weather expected through early next week before warmer weather arrives late next week.

Forecast

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Rain will be possible Saturday.

Forecast

Below average start to August

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
August will begin where July left off in the temperature department. The last few days of July featured below average temperatures. It looks like the first week of August should be more of the same.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant for Friday afternoon. Some spotty showers possible in southeastern Nebraska and in western Nebraska through Friday evening.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT
Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonally cool on Friday. Some scattered showers possible Friday afternoon.

Forecast

A cool finish to July and start to August

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Nice weather dominates your Friday forecast...with another rain chance back in by Saturday...then mainly dry again for Sunday. Below-average temperatures will be found throughout the period.

Forecast

Ken's Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
While the chance of rain decreases Friday, it will increase again Saturday.