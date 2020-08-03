Advertisement

Phelps County Deputy acquitted on child abuse, assault charges

A jury Friday cleared a Phelps County deputy of domestic charges.
A jury Friday cleared a Phelps County deputy of domestic charges.(AP images)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Phelps County deputy has been cleared of child abuse and assault charges.

After an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Deputy Jamie Tilson, 37, was charged in November 2019 with misdemeanor third-degree assault and child abuse. Court records indicate that Tilson was accused of striking a 15-year-old relative in September 2019 during a domestic argument.

On Friday, a Phelps County jury found Tilson not guilty on both charges.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Forecast

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant early-week weather conditions will give way to warmer-and-more humid weather as the week wears on...with isolated 'storm chances and high temperatures back in the 90s expected later in the week and into the weekend.

News

City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 48 minutes ago
City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Latest News

News

Stolen gun, drugs found following motorcycle pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating several controlled substances and a stolen handgun at the conclusion of a pursuit in Hamilton County.

Can Care-A-Van

Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van as Superior & Sutton smash goals

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday was a successful day in Superior and Sutton for the 33rd Annual Can Care-a-Van.

News

Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a monthly survey of business leaders released Monday.

News

Salt Creek Levee Trail near Haymarket to temporarily close Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Salt Creek Levee Trail between Charleston and West “O” streets will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 6.

News

Pinewood Bowl hosts The Beach Boys

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Sunday night, The Beach Boys were in Lincoln playing at the Pinewood Bowl. It was the first concert here locally since the pandemic started.