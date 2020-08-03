Phelps County Deputy acquitted on child abuse, assault charges

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Phelps County deputy has been cleared of child abuse and assault charges.

After an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, Deputy Jamie Tilson, 37, was charged in November 2019 with misdemeanor third-degree assault and child abuse. Court records indicate that Tilson was accused of striking a 15-year-old relative in September 2019 during a domestic argument.

On Friday, a Phelps County jury found Tilson not guilty on both charges.

