Pinewood Bowl hosts The Beach Boys

On Sunday night, The Beach Boys were in Lincoln playing at the Pinewood Bowl.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

It was the first concert here locally since the pandemic started.

On Sunday, 10/11 NOW was there as people started to make their way inside.

At the entrance, they had temperature checks and masks were required.

Inside chairs were spread out in groups. 10/11 NOW spoke with people going to the show who say they’re just ready to finally get out and have some fun fun fun.

“Be visual, common sense, sooner or later this will have to happen to the whole world and we will have to open it up and experience it and it’s a learning experience for us all,” said Larry Reha.

“I’m ready to rock.. ba ba ba ba Barbara Ann,” said Mike Benedict.

All of the people 10/11 spoke with said that they had no concerns about anything and say they felt perfectly safe.

