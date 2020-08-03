Advertisement

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.
Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.(Source: USDA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three hospitalized after car vs. motorcycle crash

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

News

LFR called out to two-alarm fire at northeast Lincoln warehouse

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Latest News

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Road work to begin between Palymra and Douglas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NDOT said a chip seal project will get underway Tuesday.

National

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Nebraska blood banks are calling on those who've recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma.