Road work to begin between Palymra and Douglas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction work is set to begin this week on Spur 66A, from Palmyra to Douglas.

Nebraska Department of Transportation said weather permitting, a chip seal project will get underway Tuesday. It is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 0 to Reference Post 8, from Palmyra to Douglas.

The work is anticipated to take two days. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

