Salt Creek Levee Trail near Haymarket to temporarily close Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Salt Creek Levee Trail between Charleston and West “O” streets will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 6 while the Army Corps of Engineers repairs the levees. The work is expected to be completed at the end of August.

Trail users are advised to exit the trail at West “O” Street, travel east over the “O” Street bridge, make a U-turn using the access road at Ninth Street, travel north on North Eighth Street to the Haymarket Pedestrian Bridge, north on North Sixth Street, then west on Charleston Street to rejoin the trail.

For information on trails, contact Sara Hartzell at 402-441-8261 or shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov. More information is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

