Stolen gun, drugs found following motorcycle pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating several controlled substances and a stolen handgun at the conclusion of a pursuit in Hamilton County.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating several controlled substances and a stolen handgun at the conclusion of a pursuit in Hamilton County.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday, NSP received a report that a motorcycle was passing on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at approximately 120 miles per hour in York County. About 20 minutes later, the Aurora Police Department reported that the motorcycle was on County Road 9 near Highway 14, south of I-80.

A trooper located the motorcycle as it continued westbound on Road 9. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle refused to stop. The motorcycle was traveling at 70 miles per hour on the gravel road, which has a speed limit of 50 miles per hour. As the motorcycle approached the Giltner Spur, it attempted to turn northbound, but spun out in the grass. The rider then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Following the arrest, troopers found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, THC wax, more than one pound of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the rider’s backpack. The rider, Brandon Goodsell, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, theft by receiving stolen property, and multiple weapon and drug charges. Goodsell was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

