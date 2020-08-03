Advertisement

Three hospitalized after car vs. motorcycle crash

Cause of the crash is under investigation
Three people were hospitalized after a car vs. motorcycle crash at 33rd & Cornhusker Sunday night.
Three people were hospitalized after a car vs. motorcycle crash at 33rd & Cornhusker Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car vs. motorcycle crash Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at 33rd and Cornhusker.

Paramedics with Lincoln Fire & Rescue transported the motorcyclist and at least two other people from the crash scene. Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW the motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury, but it’s believe to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Injuries to the others involved in the crash are unknown at this time, but not believed to be extreme.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

