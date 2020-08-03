Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, August 3, the Health Department reported 120 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 10,593 since the outbreak began in March. Last week’s positivity test rate was 11.1% compared to 9.4% for the previous week.

The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 6,961 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.