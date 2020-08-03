UNL awarding 700 diplomas in virtual graduation ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award nearly 700 degrees during a virtual graduation ceremony later this month.

On Saturday August 15, UNL will be streaming their graduation celebration. All undergraduate, master’s, professional, doctoral and College of Law graduates, as well as their families and friends, are invited to join.

“Nebraska takes great pride in offering our students a welcoming, personal educational experience, and our commencement ceremonies are an extension of that,” said Vanessa Gorman, professor of history and chair of the university’s commencement committee. “We have one of the highest rates of attendance nationally — around 83% — so while it’s a disappointment to all of us that we can’t share this celebration in person, we want to provide students the closest thing to it.”

Graduates can celebrate the day by sharing their customized digital slide, will be available on the commencement website starting August 15, hosting a virtual watch party with loved ones or using the hashtag #GoBigGrad on social media.

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates following the ceremony. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas.

“We absolutely want to welcome all of these graduates to return in the future, once campus is reopened, to walk across the stage in cap and gown and have that once-in-a-lifetime moment to share with their friends and family,” Gorman said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.