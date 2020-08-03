Advertisement

Utah trucker gets prison for I-80 accident near Grand Island

Black will spend 4-8 years in prison in connection with a January accident which killed a Wisconsin woman.
Black will spend 4-8 years in prison in connection with a January accident which killed a Wisconsin woman.(Hall County Jail)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Utah truck driver who caused a January car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman on Interstate 80 near Grand Island is going to prison.

The crash happened January 5 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black was convicted in Hall County with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide while Under the Influence of Alcohol. He has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison. Black’s driver’s license has also been revoked for 15 years.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly 17% of LPS students request virtual learning to start the year

Updated: 20 minutes ago
They received 6,771 requests to begin the school year remotely, or approximately 16.8 percent of those enrolled in LPS.

News

UNL awarding 700 diplomas in virtual graduation ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award nearly 700 degrees during a virtual graduation ceremony later this month.

News

LPD: Man fires gun inside home; bullet damages corvette in neighbor’s garage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
A Lincoln man’s corvette was damaged after a his neighbor fired a gun and the bullet went through a wall and into his garage.

News

LPD investigating after home shot at overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Officers said six people were in the home at the time, including three children.

Latest News

News

LPD investigating a number of shootings over the weekend; unclear if connected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Police are asking asking homeowners and neighbors to review their surveillance footage.

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van begins with stops in Superior and Sutton Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

Three hospitalized after car vs. motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

LFR called out to two-alarm fire at northeast Lincoln warehouse

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

LPD: “Numerous” shots fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

House under construction explodes early Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago