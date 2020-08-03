Utah trucker gets prison for I-80 accident near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Utah truck driver who caused a January car crash that killed a Wisconsin woman on Interstate 80 near Grand Island is going to prison.

The crash happened January 5 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black was convicted in Hall County with felony Motor Vehicle Homicide while Under the Influence of Alcohol. He has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison. Black’s driver’s license has also been revoked for 15 years.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.