10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls on to Beatrice, Aurora, Ord and Ainsworth Tuesday

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van is August 3-7, 2020.
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van is August 3-7, 2020.(KOLN)
By Amber Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations now more than ever and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van August 3-7.

Here are a list of stops:

Monday, August 3: Sutton & Superior

Tuesday, August 4: Beatrice, Aurora, Ord, Ainsworth

Wednesday, August 5: Grand Island, Kearney

Thursday, August 6: Columbus, York, Nebraska City, Lexington

Friday, August 7: Atkinson

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has been helping to feed Nebraskans since 1988. While much has changed over the past three decades, hunger has persisted in our communities. That need keeps Nebraskans coming out year after year to help stock the shelves of their local food pantries.

Due to safety reasons and protocols, it will look a little different. Unfortunately, 10/11 will not be able to have talent stay at each location throughout the drive for ‘meet-and-greet’ opportunities.

Black Hills Energy will partner with 10/11 for their sixth year, sending teams to volunteer at stops along the route. “Now more than ever our communities need a hand up, and we are happy to be part of a long standing, impactful tradition like the Can Care-a-Van that has and continues to help provide food security across the state,” said Kevin Jarosz Vice President of Nebraska Operations for Black Hills Energy.

Nebraska Re-Bath is another proud sponsor for this years Can Care-a-Van. “We are excited to be a part of 10/11′s Can Care-a-Van,” said Todd Jones Owner Re-Bath of Nebraska. “As a locally owned business we know how important it is to support our community. Giving back, especially this year, is something we all should keep top of mind. Helping neighbors keeps our cities thriving. At Re-Bath, we work with our customers to keep them safe and comfortable with every bathroom remodel we complete. Being safe and comfortable in your home is a priority. No one should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from, or how they are going to provide for their family. Being part of this program to help support local pantries is something we can all do together.”

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van:

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive, but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Last year, the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van collected 297,901 lbs.

