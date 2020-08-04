A warming trend begins...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a string of very cool, comfortable, fall-like days, our temperatures will begin warming back up starting on Wednesday, though will remain a few degrees below average.

Slightly warmer and more humid conditions are expected Wednesday with temperatures climbing back to the low and mid 80s with rising dew points. (KOLN)

Look for highs in Lincoln around 80° on Wednesday, with dew points likely climbing into the low and mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy, between 15 and 25 MPH. Wednesday should be mainly dry in the eastern parts of the state, though late in the day we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Thursday will again see highs climbing a few degrees - likely reaching the mid 80s for Lincoln under mostly sunny skies. And again, most of Thursday should remain dry, but Thursday evening will see the opportunity for some showers and storms moving into the area as weak upper level disturbances pass through the area with northwest flow aloft.

Friday into the weekend is when the heat and humidity will really return in full force. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points likely sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s, making it feel a few degrees warmer each day. Some small t’storm chances will linger in the forecast through the weekend as weak disturbances pass through the area.

Temperatures trend upward through this week with highs reaching the low 90s by Friday into the weekend with humid conditions returning to the area as well. (KOLN)

