Another September Like Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will slowly move to the east of Nebraska today but we still expect a pleasant day with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies through out the day. Tonight will see a few more clouds and a few isolated t’storms will be possible after midnight and it won’t be quite as cool as the last couple of nights. Wednesday will be a bit warmer but still below average for early August and it will be a bit more humid as well. Isolated t’storms again will be possible early Wednesday morning and then again Wednesday night. High temperatures on Thursday will be back into the mid to upper 80s and more humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Friday through Monday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms possible all four days.

