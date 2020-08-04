Advertisement

Another September Like Day

Five Day Trend
Five Day Trend(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will slowly move to the east of Nebraska today but we still expect a pleasant day with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies through out the day. Tonight will see a few more clouds and a few isolated t’storms will be possible after midnight and it won’t be quite as cool as the last couple of nights. Wednesday will be a bit warmer but still below average for early August and it will be a bit more humid as well. Isolated t’storms again will be possible early Wednesday morning and then again Wednesday night. High temperatures on Thursday will be back into the mid to upper 80s and more humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Friday through Monday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms possible all four days.

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Staying pleasant into the day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant early-week weather conditions will give way to warmer-and-more humid weather as the week wears on...with isolated 'storm chances and high temperatures back in the 90s expected later in the week and into the weekend.

Brandon's Monday Morning Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mild and pleasant start to the week

Mild start to the week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
The week will start with a potential top 10/11 day with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points. This is going to be really nice considering what we could have at the beginning of August. Don’t get used to the pleasant conditions though as temperatures should warm up through the week.

Bill's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
Clear and cool Sunday night into Monday with more nice weather expected by Monday afternoon.

Cool temperatures to start the week, warming up late this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly sunny with cool and comfortable conditions expected on Monday.

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Cooler and comfortable weather expected through early next week before warmer weather arrives late next week.

More cool, comfortable weather for Sunday into next week

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler and comfortable weather is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Rain will be possible Saturday.

Below average start to August

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
August will begin where July left off in the temperature department. The last few days of July featured below average temperatures. It looks like the first week of August should be more of the same.