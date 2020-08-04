Bryan Health preparing for possibility of more COVID-19 testing as school starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaders with Bryan Health are sharing how they’re preparing ahead of the new school year, when it comes to COVID-19.

The hospital system shared on Tuesday that their plans include the possibility for more COVID-19 testing.

Bryan Health uses three types of tests for the virus: one is a rapid result which takes one to two hours for test results, the second is primarily used for first responders that takes roughly six to eight hours for results, and the third is sent to an outside lab.

“If we were to have an outbreak at a school, we would ask people to go ahead and utilize the drive thru or urgent care or we would work in conjunction with the health department, so if we needed to set up a mobile in order to do more testing, and we needed to expand our hours, for the drive thru we would do that as well,” explained John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

Woodrich said there is currently a two day turnaround for test results coming from their outside lab. However, there are concerns that wait could increase as more schools reopen across the U.S. and third party labs see more demand in testing.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 17,792 people have been tested, of those 2,095 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 104 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 13 COVID-19 patients. We’re told seven of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said three of those patients are on a ventilator and three patients are in the ICU. Two patients are receiving care in the Progressive Care Unit and eight are in the General Care Unit.

