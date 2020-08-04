Advertisement

Bryan Health preparing for possibility of more COVID-19 testing as school starts

(MGN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaders with Bryan Health are sharing how they’re preparing ahead of the new school year, when it comes to COVID-19.

The hospital system shared on Tuesday that their plans include the possibility for more COVID-19 testing.

Bryan Health uses three types of tests for the virus: one is a rapid result which takes one to two hours for test results, the second is primarily used for first responders that takes roughly six to eight hours for results, and the third is sent to an outside lab.

“If we were to have an outbreak at a school, we would ask people to go ahead and utilize the drive thru or urgent care or we would work in conjunction with the health department, so if we needed to set up a mobile in order to do more testing, and we needed to expand our hours, for the drive thru we would do that as well,” explained John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

Woodrich said there is currently a two day turnaround for test results coming from their outside lab. However, there are concerns that wait could increase as more schools reopen across the U.S. and third party labs see more demand in testing.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 17,792 people have been tested, of those 2,095 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 104 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 13 COVID-19 patients. We’re told seven of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said three of those patients are on a ventilator and three patients are in the ICU. Two patients are receiving care in the Progressive Care Unit and eight are in the General Care Unit.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD investigating fires in downtown dumpsters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating small fires set in downtown dumpsters over the weekend.

News

Grand Island police investigating possible murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Grand Island police Tuesday morning were investigating a possible murder on East 14th Street.

News

LPD investigating string of counterfeit cash cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Investigators said people are using counterfeit $10 bills and $20 bills.

News

LSO locates 17-year old mom and baby, missing since late June

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has recently located a missing 17-year old mother and her son, who went missing in late June.

Latest News

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls on to Beatrice, Aurora, Ord and Ainsworth Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
It comes as an effort to speed things up, reduce the number of people in close areas and ultimately, keep everyone safe.

News

Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad repairs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Multiple railroad repair projects scheduled for August

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new curbside move-in process will help speed things up and promote social distancing.

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 6 hours ago
One donation of convalescent plasma can help up to 3 patients.