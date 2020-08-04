Advertisement

GIPS names Whitney Flower principal of Virtual School

Aug. 4, 2020
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday Whitney Flower has been named elementary principal of the GIPS Virtual School. There are currently about 670 students signed up for Virtual School in grades K-5.

”We are so fortunate to have Mrs. Flower on our team and prepared for this role,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent. “She is the instructional leader we need for Virtual School. Her experience in the district building relationships with our families, our students and our staff will be an asset as we take on this new mode of delivering our services.”

Flower had been scheduled to be the Student Success Liaison at Starr Elementary. While she won’t be in that position, she still will be based at Starr as she leads the Virtual School staff.

”I am excited to work with staff and students from across the district,” Flower said. “I see this new school family being trailblazers. The work we do will be innovative and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

With the number of students from all over the district, the position will come with challenges for parents and staff alike.

”I value parent and staff input and take their concerns seriously,” Flower said. “Structures are being planned to ensure student success and provide equitable learning experiences to those being provided in our brick and mortar schools. We also have ideas to support parents while supporting their students. Our Virtual School parents and guardians will be vital stakeholders.”

Grover agreed this will be an important area of focus.

”Virtual School families will be our partners in education,” Grover said. “Two-way communication will be crucial and is a priority.”

Flower understands the virtual process.

”This is my twelfth year in the district and pride myself in being an instructional leader,” Flower said. “I have experience providing virtual learning to both children and adults. When I saw this position being advertised, I knew this was the leadership opportunity I had been waiting for.”

