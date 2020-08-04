Advertisement

Grand Island police investigating possible murder

Grand Island police are investigating a possible homicide after a neighbor saw a body lying on the ground Tuesday morning.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are investigating a possible murder on East 14th Street.

Captain Dean Elliott told Local4 that a neighbor looked out his window Tuesday around 7 a.m. Tuesday and saw a dead man’s body lying on the ground next to a fence at 303 East 14th Street. Elliott said they are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide because the victim’s body had injuries that were consistent with a recent assault.

Late Tuesday morning, police had 14th Street blocked off. Elliott said investigators were taking photographs and making diagrams.

Police had not released the victim’s name Tuesday morning pending notification of family.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

