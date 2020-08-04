Lincoln Pius X awaits football season, ‘ready for anything’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X head coach Ryan Kearney admits he wasn’t sure whether high school football would be played in Nebraska in 2020. But with the season quickly approaching, Kearney’s doubt has drastically decreased.

“We’re all excited to get back to it,” Kearney said. “You put as many safeguards in place as possible, say a prayer, and you hope everything goes well.”

Kearney believes football can occur safely at Pius’ Aldrich Field. He acknowledges his players’ diligent approach during the summer workouts and weight lifting sessions. Pius players had regular temperature checks, social distancing was practiced, and health and safety guidelines were followed closely, according to Kearney. The fifth-year head coach says the Thunderbolts’ staff has a thorough plan for the start of practice, which is scheduled for August 10th.

“We’re taking it day-by-day,” Kearney said. “We’re ready to get started. We’re ready to be flexible. We’ll change plans and change things if situations deem they need changing.”

The NSAA approved the 2020 football season on Monday, while outlining COVID-19 procedures. The NSAA is allowing schools to play their full 9-game schedule if health and safety allows. Teams can also opt out of games without penalty due to a positive COVID-19 case. Ultimately, the NSAA is giving schools flexibility to delay or shorten the season. Kearney says Lincoln Pius X intends to play its season opener on August 28th and complete its full schedule.

“We’re ready for anything,” Kearney said.

