Advertisement

Lincoln Pius X awaits football season, ‘ready for anything’

Ryan Kearney is the head football coach at Lincoln Pius X.
Ryan Kearney is the head football coach at Lincoln Pius X.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X head coach Ryan Kearney admits he wasn’t sure whether high school football would be played in Nebraska in 2020. But with the season quickly approaching, Kearney’s doubt has drastically decreased.

“We’re all excited to get back to it,” Kearney said. “You put as many safeguards in place as possible, say a prayer, and you hope everything goes well.”

Kearney believes football can occur safely at Pius’ Aldrich Field. He acknowledges his players’ diligent approach during the summer workouts and weight lifting sessions. Pius players had regular temperature checks, social distancing was practiced, and health and safety guidelines were followed closely, according to Kearney. The fifth-year head coach says the Thunderbolts’ staff has a thorough plan for the start of practice, which is scheduled for August 10th.

“We’re taking it day-by-day,” Kearney said. “We’re ready to get started. We’re ready to be flexible. We’ll change plans and change things if situations deem they need changing.”

The NSAA approved the 2020 football season on Monday, while outlining COVID-19 procedures. The NSAA is allowing schools to play their full 9-game schedule if health and safety allows. Teams can also opt out of games without penalty due to a positive COVID-19 case. Ultimately, the NSAA is giving schools flexibility to delay or shorten the season. Kearney says Lincoln Pius X intends to play its season opener on August 28th and complete its full schedule.

“We’re ready for anything,” Kearney said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLN

NSAA approves fall sports, gives schools schedule flexibility during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NSAA is keeping its fall sports schedule, but schools have the option to delay or shorten the season.

Sports

Hickman Post 105 ends season as champions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Hickman Post 105 wins major tournament in Bennington

Sports

COVID State Tournament

Updated: 8 hours ago
Auburn Post 103 vs Hickman Post 105

Sports

Grand Island boxer returns to the sport after the death of his former coach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Patrick Johnstone
Toby Juhl stopped boxing six years ago, but has fought three times in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

Toby Juhl returns to boxing

Updated: 23 hours ago
Juhl stopped boxing six years ago, but returned to the ring after his former coach passed away

Sports

Evan Johnson ready to compete at Nebraska Wesleyan

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Johnson excited to begin at Nebraska Wesleyan

Sports

In-state NAIA universities plan to keep football in fall

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Concordia, Doane, and Hastings College plan to play football this fall, despite the NAIA moving its playoffs to the spring.

News

NAIA moves football championship to spring

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
NAIA athletics has pushed the fall national championship football game to spring, 2021.

Sports

Sajevic claims fourth Nebraska Amateur championship

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Andy Sajevic wins the 112th Nebraska Amateur, which is his fourth State Am title.

Sports

Pinnacle Bank wins City Tournament title

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) wins the City Legion Tournament with an 8-3 victory over Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X).