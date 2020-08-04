LPD investigating fires in downtown dumpsters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating small fires set in downtown dumpsters over the weekend.

On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a dumpster fire on 14th and P Streets, near the southeast corner, close to O Street.

LPD said there is a roll off dumpster that had a fire in it and a trash can in the alley of 14th Street and Centennial Mall which was also on fire and smoking.

There was no major damage, however investigators believe these fires are cases of arson.

There are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about these fires, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

