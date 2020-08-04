LPD investigating string of counterfeit cash cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a number of cases where counterfeit cash was used at area businesses.

Since last Friday, July 31 to Monday, officers are working on five cases where people tried using counterfeit cash at area gas stations and restaurants.

Investigators said people are using counterfeit $10 bills and $20 bills.

Employees reported that the texture of the money didn’t feel right and the cash didn’t have any of the security features; in some cases the cash was marked ‘motion picture money,’ according to police.

LPD said this time last year, officers had 138 cases of counterfeit money. So far in 2020, LPD has received 160 cases, which is a 16 percent increase.

Officers estimate that Lincoln businesses usually lose $24,000 to counterfeit cash.

Investigators warn that people should slow down and check cash for security features before making a purchase.

