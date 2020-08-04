Advertisement

LSO locates 17-year old mom and baby, missing since late June

Dominga Benito and 1-year-old Elver Benito
Dominga Benito and 1-year-old Elver Benito(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has recently located a missing 17-year old mother and her son, who went missing in late June.

LSO said on Saturday they located 17-year old Dominga Benito and her son, Elver, in Fremont.

The children went missing from their rural Lincoln home in the early hours of June 28, 2020. The pair were not believed to be in any criminal danger and were reportedly not being exploited, however, Elver has a medical issue that requires regular treatment by medical professionals.

LSO did not have any further details or information on the children’s health conditions.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Can Care-A-Van

10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls on to Beatrice, Aurora, Ord and Ainsworth Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
It comes as an effort to speed things up, reduce the number of people in close areas and ultimately, keep everyone safe.

News

Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad repairs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Multiple railroad repair projects scheduled for August

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new curbside move-in process will help speed things up and promote social distancing.

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
One donation of convalescent plasma can help up to 3 patients.

Forecast

Another September Like Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Another nice day with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Park Boulevard closure starts Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Park Boulevard between South and Van Dorn streets will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

KOLN

NSAA approves fall sports, gives schools schedule flexibility during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
The NSAA is keeping its fall sports schedule, but schools have the option to delay or shorten the season.