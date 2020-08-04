LSO locates 17-year old mom and baby, missing since late June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has recently located a missing 17-year old mother and her son, who went missing in late June.

LSO said on Saturday they located 17-year old Dominga Benito and her son, Elver, in Fremont.

The children went missing from their rural Lincoln home in the early hours of June 28, 2020. The pair were not believed to be in any criminal danger and were reportedly not being exploited, however, Elver has a medical issue that requires regular treatment by medical professionals.

LSO did not have any further details or information on the children’s health conditions.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.