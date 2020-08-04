Advertisement

NSAA announces fall sports guidelines

The NSAA has decided to allow 2019 physicals to be good for the 2020 school year.
The NSAA has decided to allow 2019 physicals to be good for the 2020 school year.(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the NSAA voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 fall sports calendar. On Tuesday, organizers outlined how practices and competitions can safely occur. The 10-page document lists multiple procedures and guidelines for the NSAA’s six fall sports. The protocols include extended sidelines in football, no changing benches in volleyball, and staggered start times for cross country meets. Read the document at the link below:

https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/covid/2020FallGuidance.pdf

