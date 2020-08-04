NSAA announces fall sports guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the NSAA voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 fall sports calendar. On Tuesday, organizers outlined how practices and competitions can safely occur. The 10-page document lists multiple procedures and guidelines for the NSAA’s six fall sports. The protocols include extended sidelines in football, no changing benches in volleyball, and staggered start times for cross country meets. Read the document at the link below:

https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/covid/2020FallGuidance.pdf

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.