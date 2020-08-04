NSAA approves fall sports, gives schools schedule flexibility during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: News Channel Nebraska) - The Nebraska School Activities Association is letting school districts determine how they will approach fall sports.

Nebraska’s high school sports governing body unanimously approved plans for each fall sport during a special meeting Monday morning. The NSAA says fall sports practices and competitions can start as scheduled. Individual school districts can choose not to start on time or to drop games because of coronavirus concerns. A game will be counted as ‘no contest’ if it isn’t played because of COVID-19. Executive Director Jay Bellar says he wants to keep schedules fluid.

"This was the best way to give everybody the most opportunity to play that we could," Bellar said. "A lot of (schools) just want an opportunity to play but you still have others out there that are very concerned about the playoffs."

Schools can coordinate replacement games if their scheduled opponent won’t play because of the virus, but those replacement games won’t count toward wild card points. The NSAA says it’s going to make determinations about a football postseason format later in the season.

"Let the season evolve, see how many games we get in," Assistant Director Nate Neuhaus said. "If we can lengthen the playoffs, condense the playoffs, or maybe offer opportunities for teams that started late to get some games in but they're not playoff games."

The NSAA is sticking with its current transfer rules, meaning students at schools that might not play fall sports wouldn’t be eligible for 90 days if they transfer to a different school. The same goes for students transferring to Nebraska from a different state. Bellar says he has fielded calls from California and Colorado about possible transfers.