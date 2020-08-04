Advertisement

Park Boulevard closure starts Tuesday

(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Park Boulevard between South and Van Dorn streets will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.  Access to businesses will be maintained.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, Aug. 10.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.  Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. 

This work is one phase of the traffic improvement project in this area.  Additional phases include new traffic signals, a new eastbound right-turn lane from Park Boulevard to Van Dorn Street, a new southbound right-turn lane from Van Dorn Street to Park Boulevard and widening the existing southbound left-turn lane from Van Dorn Street to Park Boulevard.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

For more information about this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Jess Sundeen, LTU at 402-416-5341 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

