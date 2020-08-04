Advertisement

Police apologize after Black girls handcuffed in stolen car mixup in Colorado

Police determined they had stopped the wrong car. It had Colorado license plates but a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Sunday.
Police determined they had stopped the wrong car. It had Colorado license plates but a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Police in suburban Denver have apologized after a group of Black girls was detained, and at least two handcuffed during a weekend investigation of a stolen car. Officers later determined that the vehicle they were seeking had the same license plate number but was from out-of-state.

A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a Black man stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.

The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old also on their stomachs in a parking lot next to the car.

They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.

An officer eventually helps the handcuffed 17-year-old and 12-year-old sit up but leaves them sitting with their hands behind their backs.

Police then determined they had stopped the wrong car. It had Colorado license plates but a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Sunday.

Driver Brittney Gilliam, who had taken her nieces, sister and daughter out for a girls' day at the nail salon, called the officers' actions a case of police brutality.

"There's no excuse why you didn't handle it a different type of way," Gilliam told the station. "You could have even told them 'step off to the side let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.' There was different ways to handle it."

Jennifer Wurtz, who shot the video, said on camera that the police drew guns as they initially approached the car.

After she told the officers that the children were scared and asked to be able to speak to them, she was told to back up 25 feet (7.6 meters) because she was interfering in their investigation.

In a statement Monday, police said officers are trained to do a "high-risk stop" when stopping a stolen car, which involves drawing weapons, telling occupants to exit the car and lie prone on the ground.

However, interim police chief Vanessa Wilson said officers must be allowed to have discretion to deviate from that procedure based on different scenarios they encounter. She said she had directed her team to look into new practices and training as a result of what happened.

"I have called the family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday's events. I have reached out to our victim advocates so we can offer age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover," she said.

Part of the reason for the mixup may have been that the car was reported as stolen earlier in the year, police said.

The department is under scrutiny for the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man stopped by officers as he walked home from the store last August after someone reported he was suspicious.

Police put him in a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain and paramedics injected him with ketamine, a sedative. He had a heart attack and was later declared brain dead and taken off life support at a hospital.

Aurora city councilors were scheduled to vote Monday night on who should become the next police chief. Wilson is among the finalists.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and MICHAEL CASEY
Some 23 million people nationwide at risk of being evicted, according to The Aspen Institute, as moratoriums enacted because of the coronavirus expire and courts reopen. Around 30 state moratoriums have expired since May, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

National

‘He robbed the right person’: Theft victim forgives 12-year-old suspect, offers helping hand

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Having been in the 12-year-old’s shoes when he was younger, the Kansas man has made it his life’s mission to never give up on kids.

National

Kan. man offers redemption to 12-year-old who allegedly broke into his car

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Having been in the 12-year-old’s shoes when he was younger, the Kansas man has made it his life’s mission to never give up on kids.

National

Flooding, power outages plague Carolinas as Isaias weakens to tropical storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The storm could continue to bring down trees and cause power outages as it moves north along the mid-Atlantic and New England coastline.

Latest News

National

Federal agents enter Chicago as part of 'Operation Legend'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The city has seen a staggering amount of gun violence in 2020. Shootings are up 62% compared to last year.

National

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 7 hours ago