Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close for railroad repairs

Multiple railroad repair projects scheduled for August
(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, Pioneers Boulevard between South First and South Sixth streets will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. 

The detour is U.S. Highway 77 to West Van Dorn Street to South Ninth Street. Access to homes will be maintained.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, August 6.

This project is one of several railroad repairs requiring street closures planned throughout August. Dates will be announced as they are confirmed. Future project locations include crossings near:

  • Third and South streets
  • Park Boulevard and South Street
  • South 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road
  • Third and “D” streets
  • Old Cheney Road at South Sixth Street
  • Panama Road and South 82nd Street
  • Third Street in Firth, Nebraska

Digital signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route.

No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. 

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), the Railroad Transportation Safety District and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossings. 

