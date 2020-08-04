Advertisement

Property tax proposal senators call “the great compromise” advances out of committee

(KSNB)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With just over a week until this legislative session wraps up property tax relief could be up for discussion.

The Revenue Committee advanced a bill they’re calling “the great compromise,” hoping it will get the votes needed to pass.

The bill would increase the state’s property tax credit fund by $125 million the first year and would gradually increase to $375 million the fifth year. Then, the fund increase will rise at the same rate as valuation rates. The money would come in the form of an income tax refund.

10/11 NOW asked how that would impact an individual family, but senators said the fiscal office is still working on getting those numbers.

“In the next few years it adds up to substantial tax relief because it continues to grow. I think it’s a pretty good way of doing it,” Senator Curt Friesen, from Henderson said.

Senators call the bill “the great compromise,” because it also includes funding for a new business development tax incentive and a plan to fund an Omaha hospital.

Friesen said they’re hoping adding these different priorities will help it get the 33 votes needed to pass.

OpenSky, a nonpartisan organization that analyzes Nebraska policy released a statement in opposition of the bill.

OpenSky executive director Renee Fry said “The timing of this expensive measure is very concerning amid the tremendous uncertainty we face. Therefore, we would urge lawmakers to refrain from making any significant, non-pandemic spending decisions until they reconvene January, when they will have a better understanding of our state’s fiscal picture and of the challenges before us.”

