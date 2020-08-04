Advertisement

UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

PJ Miguelino puts on his mask as he leaves a Suites Residence Hall room.
PJ Miguelino puts on his mask as he leaves a Suites Residence Hall room.(Craig Chandler | Office of University Communicati)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Incoming freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will soon start moving onto campus and into dorms to start the fall semester, but the traditional move-in process will look much different this year during the pandemic.

From Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16, about 4,000 new students will be moving onto campus, and it's all happening with a new curbside move-in process.

It comes as an effort to speed things up, reduce the number of people in close areas and ultimately, keep everyone safe.

The university has even hired a moving company to help students move their belongings into their dorms. Each student has been assigned a specific move-in date and time where they'll show up and check-in.

Students are also limited to one car and only two family members or friends can help them. During the move-in process, masks or face coverings are required and will be enforced.

"It's a way that really benefits students to be able to focus on being here and being excited to be Huskers and to join the Husker community and not have to worry about as many details and logistics in an already stressful time," says Dustin Rollins, UNL's director of residential education.

Rollins tells 10/11 it took months of planning to decide the best way to move students in, but plans have also limited the use of training staff and about 120 student volunteers in order to keep them safe as well.

Students moving into the dorms will be given a Husker face mask to wear throughout the semester.

Residential staff hopes the new move-in process will help set an example for a safe semester. They tell 10/11 it will not only promote safety on campus but should make things less hectic for families.

The university says it wanted the move-in days to operate safely and smoothly but at the same time, didn't want to take away from the fun experience.

"We know that this is a challenging and stressful time with the pandemic that's happening, but we are prepared for you. We are ready to help you have that college experience, whether it's your first time in college or you're coming back to us. We have your safety in mind," Rollins says.

The new student enrollment process is also changing. It wasn’t held this summer as usual and will now take place the day students move onto campus.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plasma donations needed from Nebraskans to help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 23 minutes ago
One donation of convalescent plasma can help up to 3 patients.

Forecast

Another September Like Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Another nice day with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Park Boulevard closure starts Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Park Boulevard between South and Van Dorn streets will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

KOLN

NSAA approves fall sports, gives schools schedule flexibility during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
The NSAA is keeping its fall sports schedule, but schools have the option to delay or shorten the season.

News

Teachers and parents protest LPS fall plans at State Capitol

Updated: 11 hours ago
Several LPS teachers and parents are asking leaders to change their plans, including potentially starting the fall semester later.

News

LPS fall learning rally

Updated: 11 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln server receives five cent tip because of mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Lincoln restaurant servers see backlash over city-wide mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
On top of there being fewer customers, therefore less tip money, now some customers are taking their frustrating over the mask mandate out on their servers.

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 13 hours ago
The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.