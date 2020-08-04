UNL plans to safely move students onto campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Incoming freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will soon start moving onto campus and into dorms to start the fall semester, but the traditional move-in process will look much different this year during the pandemic.

From Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16, about 4,000 new students will be moving onto campus, and it's all happening with a new curbside move-in process.

It comes as an effort to speed things up, reduce the number of people in close areas and ultimately, keep everyone safe.

The university has even hired a moving company to help students move their belongings into their dorms. Each student has been assigned a specific move-in date and time where they'll show up and check-in.

Students are also limited to one car and only two family members or friends can help them. During the move-in process, masks or face coverings are required and will be enforced.

"It's a way that really benefits students to be able to focus on being here and being excited to be Huskers and to join the Husker community and not have to worry about as many details and logistics in an already stressful time," says Dustin Rollins, UNL's director of residential education.

Rollins tells 10/11 it took months of planning to decide the best way to move students in, but plans have also limited the use of training staff and about 120 student volunteers in order to keep them safe as well.

Students moving into the dorms will be given a Husker face mask to wear throughout the semester.

Residential staff hopes the new move-in process will help set an example for a safe semester. They tell 10/11 it will not only promote safety on campus but should make things less hectic for families.

The university says it wanted the move-in days to operate safely and smoothly but at the same time, didn't want to take away from the fun experience.

"We know that this is a challenging and stressful time with the pandemic that's happening, but we are prepared for you. We are ready to help you have that college experience, whether it's your first time in college or you're coming back to us. We have your safety in mind," Rollins says.

The new student enrollment process is also changing. It wasn’t held this summer as usual and will now take place the day students move onto campus.

