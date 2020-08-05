Advertisement

10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Beatrice

Caption
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are results from Tuesday's Can Care-a-Van.

Aurora

Goal: 20,000 lbs of food

Donated: 43,905 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.

Beatrice

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: Final pounds will be posted Wednesday.

The food from this stop benefits the Salvation Army.

Ord

Goal: 8,000 lbs

Donated: 6,102 lbs

The food donated goes to the Ord UMC Food Pantry.

Ainsworth

Goal: 3,000 Ibs

Donated: 4,814 Ibs

The food donated goes to the Ainsworth Food Pantry.

The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Grand Island and Kearney Wednesday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

