10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora and Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are results from Tuesday's Can Care-a-Van.
Aurora
Goal: 20,000 lbs of food
Donated: 43,905 Ibs
The food from this stop benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.
Beatrice
Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food
Donated: Final pounds will be posted Wednesday.
The food from this stop benefits the Salvation Army.
Ord
Goal: 8,000 lbs
Donated: 6,102 lbs
The food donated goes to the Ord UMC Food Pantry.
Ainsworth
Goal: 3,000 Ibs
Donated: 4,814 Ibs
The food donated goes to the Ainsworth Food Pantry.
The Can-Care-a-Van will be in Grand Island and Kearney Wednesday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors Re-Bath Lincoln and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
