AppleJack Festival to continue but with modifications

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NCN) - There will be some modifications to the annual Apple Jack Festival in Nebraska City.

The festival will continue as planned Sept. 19 and 20, but it is being organized and marketed as more of a season-long event.

The traditional AppleJack Festival events, such as the water barrel fights and River City Classics Car Show, are still scheduled. Other events, however, such as the pancake feed and Taste of AppleJack, have been canceled.

The following weekend, Sept. 26-27, festival planners will focus on the orchards.

The first weekend in October will be about food. The pancake feed is planned along with food trucks and a Foodie Passport.

A press release from Nebraska City’s Tourism Commission says the Taste of AppleJack will also undergo a facelift.

Tourism and Promotions Coordinator Tammy Partsch said there is a chance to qualify the event for the World Food Championships.

Partsch said “That’s a big deal that will attract interest from a different segment of the population.”

NCTC Director Amy Allgood said the idea of expanded weekends is to present a variety of events for people who usually come to Nebraska City for the festival.

“We know our numbers are going to be down because of the pandemic, but we also know there are going to be those who will insist on coming. If we spread the fun out over the course of the harvest season, we can gain a bit of control over the size of the crowds,” said Allgood.

The press release says Arbor Day Farm has a new ticket sales platform that allows guests to choose visit times and avoid large gatherings.

The AppleJack Parade, which is typically a marching band competition, is still uncertain.

Parades are not allowed under the current directed health measure and marching band may not be a part of school curriculum’s this fall.

