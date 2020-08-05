Advertisement

Back to school mask giveaway at CHI Health Nebraska Heart

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to join CHI Health team in handing out free masks Saturday
Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By Jennifer Ortega
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Before students head back to school next week, CHI Health Nebraska Heart will be handing out free face masks on Saturday, August 8, from 9-11 a.m. at its campus in southeast Lincoln. Masks will be required in many classrooms this fall and are also currently required in indoor, public places in Lincoln. CHI Health wants to share its resources with community members who are still in need.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will join CHI Health Nebraska Heart President Derek Vance and other CHI Health employees as they pass out up to 2,000 masks to community members.

Since June, CHI Health has hosted several free mask giveaways in Lincoln, Omaha, Council Bluffs, Grand Island, and Kearney. While supplies last on Saturday, CHI Health Nebraska Heart will once again be giving away free masks constructed with Halyard fabric, which is a material typically used to wrap surgical instrument trays in a medical setting. These masks can be washed and re-used. Please note, the masks are made for an adult face.

Anyone wishing to pick up free masks should drive through the main entrance loop at CHI Health Nebraska Heart, located at 7500 S 91st Street in Lincoln. Again, the mask giveaway will end at 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

DETAILS:

Who: Community members, students, anyone in need of a protective mask

What: CHI Health Nebraska Heart to hand out free face masks

When: Saturday, August 8, 9-11 a.m.

Where: CHI Health Nebraska Heart, 7500 S 91st Street, Lincoln NE – The public should drive through the main entrance loop

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbus business pivots to shield production

Updated: 1 hour ago

Can Care-A-Van

Complete 10/11 Can Care-a-Van Schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van kicks off Monday, August 3 with stops in Sutton and Superior.

News

Semi trailer catches fire, backs up traffic on interstate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen
Trailer catches fire, backs up traffic on interstate

News

Four teens facing charges after gas station burglarized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Lincoln Police said cigarettes, alcohol and vape pens were stolen from a gas station.

Latest News

News

Drug Task Force finds meth, pills, firearm and brass knuckles inside car; 3 people arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force recently arresting three people who had more than 50 grams of meth, pills, a firearm and brass knuckles with a blade inside their car.

News

Nebraska will start football season at Rutgers; full schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.

News

LPD: Man steals motorcycle during test drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department recently arresting a man they say stole a motorcycle that was for sale on Facebook.

News

Huskers Volleyball delayed; Big Ten schedule still being determined

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mikel Lauber
As the Big Ten Conference released the 2020 football schedule Wednesday, they also noted that schedules and protocols for other fall sports, including volleyball, are still being decided. But the conference said competition won’t start until September 5th at the earliest.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

New property tax and business incentive package advances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.