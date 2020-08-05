Back to school mask giveaway at CHI Health Nebraska Heart

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Before students head back to school next week, CHI Health Nebraska Heart will be handing out free face masks on Saturday, August 8, from 9-11 a.m. at its campus in southeast Lincoln. Masks will be required in many classrooms this fall and are also currently required in indoor, public places in Lincoln. CHI Health wants to share its resources with community members who are still in need.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will join CHI Health Nebraska Heart President Derek Vance and other CHI Health employees as they pass out up to 2,000 masks to community members.

Since June, CHI Health has hosted several free mask giveaways in Lincoln, Omaha, Council Bluffs, Grand Island, and Kearney. While supplies last on Saturday, CHI Health Nebraska Heart will once again be giving away free masks constructed with Halyard fabric, which is a material typically used to wrap surgical instrument trays in a medical setting. These masks can be washed and re-used. Please note, the masks are made for an adult face.

Anyone wishing to pick up free masks should drive through the main entrance loop at CHI Health Nebraska Heart, located at 7500 S 91st Street in Lincoln. Again, the mask giveaway will end at 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

DETAILS:

Who: Community members, students, anyone in need of a protective mask

What: CHI Health Nebraska Heart to hand out free face masks

When: Saturday, August 8, 9-11 a.m.

Where: CHI Health Nebraska Heart, 7500 S 91st Street, Lincoln NE – The public should drive through the main entrance loop

