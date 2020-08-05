Advertisement

Downtown businesses waiting on Big Ten announcement

The Big Ten remains the only Power 5 Conference school to not put out any additional information regarding fall sports.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten remains the only Power 5 Conference school to not put out any additional information regarding fall sports.

Those sports are what keep many downtown Lincoln businesses afloat for the entire year and as another day passes without any answers they have to plan for the unknown.

A recent study shows Husker Athletics brings an extra $60 million in off-site spending alone every year.

Take that away and the consequences could be devastating for the local economy.

"The bottom line is the more fans and the more bodies downtown the more money they'll be spending so we want to maximize that in a safe manner," said Todd Ogden the President of the Downtown Lincoln Association.

Ogden said downtown areas thrive on people gathering and the impact of a delayed or canceled season would create a domino effect.

"I think all businesses need to plan for either outcome and even if football does happen we don't know how many fans are going to be there," said Ogden.

Like many tourism-based businesses, the Kindler Hotel says a canceled season would mean losses to their businesses and the many like it that fills up when Husker fans come to town.

"Delaying would not be as devastating as canceling," said Cheryl Deiro with the hotel. "We certainly hope that doesn't happen. Being a little bit smaller we don't have quite the impact the bigger hotels that have the tailgate parties and that revenue I'm certain it would be a really big impact."

Ogden said his advice for downtown businesses to make up for the potential loss of revenue is to start getting creative now.

“Creating things to be a destination in itself so having incentives for people to come to their businesses,” said Ogden.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

