Advertisement

Drug Task Force finds meth, pills, firearm and brass knuckles inside car; 3 people arrested

Chance Eddings, Vanessa Wheeler and John Belot.
Chance Eddings, Vanessa Wheeler and John Belot.(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force recently arrested three people who had more than 50 grams of meth, pills, a firearm and brass knuckles with a blade inside their car.

On June 27 around 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on W Britt Drive near NW 12th Street.

The homeowner told responding officers that his brother, identified as 26-year old John Belot, arrived at the home and was knocking on the door which woke everyone up. LPD said the homeowner explained that he and Belot got in a fight and Belot threatened to kill him and pulled out a handgun. Officers said Belot left before officers got to the home.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m., investigators with the Narcotics Task Force saw Belot in an area of 17th and M Streets. Investigators said they were aware of the incident from late June and that Belot was wanted for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

LPD said investigators made contact with Belot in a car, along with two passengers.

According to investigators, Belot had a 9mm handgun hidden in his waistband. Inside the car, investigators said they found 54 grams of meth, with a $4,700 street value, several Hydrochloride pills, as well as a scale and pipes.

One of the passengers, 28-year old Chance Eddings, had two felony warrants and was arrested. LPD said they found 0.6 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and brass knuckles with a knife blade in Eddings’ possession. Eddings is a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

The other passenger, 25-year old Vanessa Wheeler, had a backpack with drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine residue inside a plastic bag, as well as syringes, according to police.

All three were arrested.

Belot is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony charges, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of a firearm while violating drug law, possession of money while violating drug law, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance charges.

Eddings is facing possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges, possession of a controlled substance and driving during suspension charges.

Wheeler is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four teens facing charges after gas station burglarized

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
Lincoln Police said cigarettes, alcohol and vape pens were stolen from a gas station.

News

Nebraska will start football season at Rutgers; full schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.

News

LPD: Man steals motorcycle during test drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department recently arresting a man they say stole a motorcycle that was for sale on Facebook.

News

Huskers Volleyball delayed; Big Ten schedule still being determined

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mikel Lauber
As the Big Ten Conference released the 2020 football schedule Wednesday, they also noted that schedules and protocols for other fall sports, including volleyball, are still being decided. But the conference said competition won’t start until September 5th at the earliest.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New property tax and business incentive package advances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The committee’s previous attempts to lower property taxes have stalled, and lawmakers have just five days remaining in this year’s session.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

AppleJack Festival to continue but with modifications

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The festival will continue as planned Sept. 19 and 20, but it is being organized and marketed as more of a season-long event.

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms this morning will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

VOD Recordings

York teacher collects beach towels for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten