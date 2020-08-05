Drug Task Force finds meth, pills, firearm and brass knuckles inside car; 3 people arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force recently arrested three people who had more than 50 grams of meth, pills, a firearm and brass knuckles with a blade inside their car.

On June 27 around 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on W Britt Drive near NW 12th Street.

The homeowner told responding officers that his brother, identified as 26-year old John Belot, arrived at the home and was knocking on the door which woke everyone up. LPD said the homeowner explained that he and Belot got in a fight and Belot threatened to kill him and pulled out a handgun. Officers said Belot left before officers got to the home.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m., investigators with the Narcotics Task Force saw Belot in an area of 17th and M Streets. Investigators said they were aware of the incident from late June and that Belot was wanted for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

LPD said investigators made contact with Belot in a car, along with two passengers.

According to investigators, Belot had a 9mm handgun hidden in his waistband. Inside the car, investigators said they found 54 grams of meth, with a $4,700 street value, several Hydrochloride pills, as well as a scale and pipes.

One of the passengers, 28-year old Chance Eddings, had two felony warrants and was arrested. LPD said they found 0.6 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and brass knuckles with a knife blade in Eddings’ possession. Eddings is a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

The other passenger, 25-year old Vanessa Wheeler, had a backpack with drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine residue inside a plastic bag, as well as syringes, according to police.

All three were arrested.

Belot is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony charges, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of a firearm while violating drug law, possession of money while violating drug law, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance charges.

Eddings is facing possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges, possession of a controlled substance and driving during suspension charges.

Wheeler is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

