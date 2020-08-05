Four teens facing charges after gas station burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four teenagers are facing burglary charges after the Lincoln Police Department said cigarettes, alcohol and vape pens were stolen from a local gas station.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Fast Mart on A Street, off of Normal Boulevard in South Lincoln.

A passerby called 911 seeing that the front door of the gas station was smashed. Responding officers found the alarms sounding and the business burglarized.

Officers found several cigarette cartons and bottles of alcohol had been thrown throughout the business. A manager arrived and told LPD that several items including alcohol, cigarettes and vape pens had been stolen.

LPD reviewed store surveillance video which showed four juveniles entering the store after breaking the glass. Two of the juveniles are seen on the video stealing items by putting them in their backpack while the other two juveniles carried stolen items in their hands.

One of the juveniles, a 16-year old, was identified by an officer who had seen the teen in surveillance video from a burglary at the same gas station on July 22.

In that burglary, the window was broken and roughly $1,400 in tobacco and alcohol products were stolen.

LPD said officers went to the teen’s home and spoke with their parent who allowed officers to search the home for stolen property.

Officers located all four juveniles involved in the most recent burglary, though the stolen property was not found at the home. However, officers said they found a backpack with the teen’s name on it near a garage that did have some of the stolen property which included 10 bottles of vodka, 20 vape pens, a number of cigars and one carton of cigarettes.

All four teenage boys, a 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old, were referred for burglary and criminal mischief charges.

LPD said after reviewing the surveillance video from the July 22 burglary, officers were able to determine that the 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds were responsible. Those three are facing additional burglary and criminal mischief charges.

All of the boys were released to their parents.

