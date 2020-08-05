Huskers react to release of Big Ten schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A wave of cautious optimism swept over Husker Nation Wednesday morning as the Big Ten Conference released the football schedule.
Husker football players echoed a similar message on twitter, many expressing they are excited to play and thankful to the program for prioritizing their health and safety.
Here’s what a some of the players had to say on twitter:
Nebraska has done a great job of doing things the right way and has protected us players. We’ll find a way to play here! #WeWantToPlayFootball #GBR https://t.co/dMTXz0A3XD— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) August 5, 2020
throughout this whole COVID process here at Nebraska we’ve been taken care of and we’re ready to get this season going! #WeWantToPlayFootball #GBR https://t.co/HrnGdYQU49— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) August 5, 2020
Thankful for Nebraska for creating an environment that prioritizes our health and safety! Now... let’s play some football! #WeWanttoPlay https://t.co/NolSV52pLo— Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) August 5, 2020
Excited for this season... so thankful for this team and environment at Nebraska. https://t.co/R16ZjG3eNG— Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) August 5, 2020
Nebraska’s done a great job of taking care of us safely through this crazy time and getting us ready for September 5th! Can’t wait for the 2020 season #GBR https://t.co/0C1ZC5LmpC— Jack Stoll (@StollJack) August 5, 2020
Thankful that our program has created an environment that prioritizes our health and safety! Excited and ready to play! https://t.co/rbHJLB9W7N— Will Honas (@Will_Honas) August 5, 2020
At Nebraska we’re ready and excited to play this upcoming season. We’ve been taken exceptional care of throughout this entire process and the bottom line is #WeWantToPlayFootball https://t.co/8kaCSRgns8— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) August 5, 2020
The University of Nebraska has done and will continue to do a phenomenal job keeping all players and staff safe. VERY excited to play ! GBR #Wewanttoplayfootball https://t.co/cD90C6ezty— Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) August 5, 2020
Here’s a look at the Husker football schedule for this season:
Sept 5: Rutgers (away)
Sept 12: Illinois (home)
Sept 19: Wisconsin (home)
Sept 26: Iowa (away)
Oct 3: Minnesota (home)
Oct 10: Ohio State ((away)
Oct 17: Bye
Oct 24: Northwestern (away)
Oct 31: Penn State (home)
Nov 7: Bye
Nov 14: Purdue (away)
Nov 21: Michigan State (home)
Dec 5: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.