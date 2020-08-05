Advertisement

Huskers react to release of Big Ten schedule

Husker QB Adrian Martinez tweets reaction to Big Ten Conference schedule released.
Husker QB Adrian Martinez tweets reaction to Big Ten Conference schedule released.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A wave of cautious optimism swept over Husker Nation Wednesday morning as the Big Ten Conference released the football schedule.

Husker football players echoed a similar message on twitter, many expressing they are excited to play and thankful to the program for prioritizing their health and safety.

Here’s what a some of the players had to say on twitter:

Here’s a look at the Husker football schedule for this season:

Sept 5: Rutgers (away)

Sept 12: Illinois (home)

Sept 19: Wisconsin (home)

Sept 26: Iowa (away)

Oct 3: Minnesota (home)

Oct 10: Ohio State ((away)

Oct 17: Bye

Oct 24: Northwestern (away)

Oct 31: Penn State (home)

Nov 7: Bye

Nov 14: Purdue (away)

Nov 21: Michigan State (home)

Dec 5: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

