Huskers react to release of Big Ten schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A wave of cautious optimism swept over Husker Nation Wednesday morning as the Big Ten Conference released the football schedule.

Husker football players echoed a similar message on twitter, many expressing they are excited to play and thankful to the program for prioritizing their health and safety.

Here’s what a some of the players had to say on twitter:

Nebraska has done a great job of doing things the right way and has protected us players. We’ll find a way to play here! #WeWantToPlayFootball #GBR https://t.co/dMTXz0A3XD — Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) August 5, 2020

throughout this whole COVID process here at Nebraska we’ve been taken care of and we’re ready to get this season going! #WeWantToPlayFootball #GBR https://t.co/HrnGdYQU49 — Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) August 5, 2020

Thankful for Nebraska for creating an environment that prioritizes our health and safety! Now... let’s play some football! #WeWanttoPlay https://t.co/NolSV52pLo — Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) August 5, 2020

Excited for this season... so thankful for this team and environment at Nebraska. https://t.co/R16ZjG3eNG — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) August 5, 2020

Nebraska’s done a great job of taking care of us safely through this crazy time and getting us ready for September 5th! Can’t wait for the 2020 season #GBR https://t.co/0C1ZC5LmpC — Jack Stoll (@StollJack) August 5, 2020

Thankful that our program has created an environment that prioritizes our health and safety! Excited and ready to play! https://t.co/rbHJLB9W7N — Will Honas (@Will_Honas) August 5, 2020

At Nebraska we’re ready and excited to play this upcoming season. We’ve been taken exceptional care of throughout this entire process and the bottom line is #WeWantToPlayFootball https://t.co/8kaCSRgns8 — Ben Stille (@b_stille_) August 5, 2020

The University of Nebraska has done and will continue to do a phenomenal job keeping all players and staff safe. VERY excited to play ! GBR #Wewanttoplayfootball https://t.co/cD90C6ezty — Garrett Nelson (@gnelson763) August 5, 2020

Here’s a look at the Husker football schedule for this season:

Sept 5: Rutgers (away)

Sept 12: Illinois (home)

Sept 19: Wisconsin (home)

Sept 26: Iowa (away)

Oct 3: Minnesota (home)

Oct 10: Ohio State ((away)

Oct 17: Bye

Oct 24: Northwestern (away)

Oct 31: Penn State (home)

Nov 7: Bye

Nov 14: Purdue (away)

Nov 21: Michigan State (home)

Dec 5: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.