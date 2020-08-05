Huskers Volleyball delayed; Big Ten schedule still being determined

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

As the Big Ten Conference released the 2020 football schedule Wednesday, they also noted that schedules and protocols for other fall sports, including volleyball, are still being decided. But the Conference said competition won’t start until September 5th at the earliest.

“In addition to plans for the 2020 football season, the Conference announced that competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have been postponed through at least September 5″, a release from the Conference said. “Conference-only schedules for these sports will be released at a later date as scheduling for these sports remains fluid. Administrators, coaches, and Conference staff have been working daily to create schedules that provide the appropriate levels of flexibility to respond in real-time to necessary changes.”

The Big Ten announced last month that fall sports schedules would include conference-only games, as the league determines the best way to keep athletes and fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers Volleyball team is scheduled to begin practice Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.