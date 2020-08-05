Isolated Morning T’storms. Becoming Partly Sunny and Warmer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds and a few isolated t’storms will be possible through at least mid morning for eastern Nebraska and the Lincoln area. Gradually partly to mostly sunny skies will develop for this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer today and touch more humid as well. Another chance for isolated t’storms tonight into Thursday morning. The warming trend continues on Thursday as afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s and of course, more humid. There will be a better chance for scattered t’storms Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and muggy.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms, mainly at night and perhaps into the early morning hours both days. Monday will still be hot and humid with a slight cool down for Tuesday. Isolated t’storms will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday.

