Isolated Morning T’storms. Becoming Partly Sunny and Warmer

Morning Clouds and then Afternoon sun
Morning Clouds and then Afternoon sun(1011 weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds and a few isolated t’storms will be possible through at least mid morning for eastern Nebraska and the Lincoln area. Gradually partly to mostly sunny skies will develop for this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer today and touch more humid as well. Another chance for isolated t’storms tonight into Thursday morning. The warming trend continues on Thursday as afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s and of course, more humid. There will be a better chance for scattered t’storms Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be seasonal with highs in the upper 80s and muggy.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with isolated t’storms, mainly at night and perhaps into the early morning hours both days. Monday will still be hot and humid with a slight cool down for Tuesday. Isolated t’storms will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Kens Tuesday Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Turning Warmer...

A warming trend begins...

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures begin trending upward on Wednesday with highs climbing to around 80° in Lincoln before reaching the low 90s by the weekend.

Another September Like Day

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
By Brad Anderson
Another nice day with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Staying pleasant into the day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

“FALL”-ing In Love Again...

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
By Ken Siemek
Pleasant early-week weather conditions will give way to warmer-and-more humid weather as the week wears on...with isolated 'storm chances and high temperatures back in the 90s expected later in the week and into the weekend.

Brandon's Monday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Mild and pleasant start to the week

Mild start to the week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
By Brandon Rector
The week will start with a potential top 10/11 day with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points. This is going to be really nice considering what we could have at the beginning of August. Don’t get used to the pleasant conditions though as temperatures should warm up through the week.

Bill's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
Clear and cool Sunday night into Monday with more nice weather expected by Monday afternoon.

Cool temperatures to start the week, warming up late this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
By Bill Rentschler
Mostly sunny with cool and comfortable conditions expected on Monday.

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Cooler and comfortable weather expected through early next week before warmer weather arrives late next week.